Five things you need to know now
- Meet the 2018-2019 GSBA President and Vice President
- Faculty and students believe GU needs improvements in diversity and campus climate
- Survivors of gun violence and advocates of gun control participated in the nationwide "March For Our Lives" rally
- Spokane native brings unorthodox pitching style back to Gonzaga
- What was discussed at the March 26 GSBA Meeting
The vault on the third floor of Foley Center Library contains tons of Gonzaga University history. Special Collections Librarian Stephanie Plowman takes us on a tour of this little-seen space on campus. Created by Libby Kamrowski.